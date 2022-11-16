Police: Arson declared in fire that injured boy, 8, engulfed homes in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - An 8-year-old boy is in the hospital after officials say a fire was set intentionally in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday morning.
The blaze broke out on the 6000 block of Trinity Street, engulfing three homes and one vehicle in flames.
Police say a boy, 8, suffered minor injuries, and was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Officials: 1 dead, over a dozen evacuated in Southwest Philadelphia carbon monoxide leak
- 3 dead, 1 critical after fire spreads to several North Philadelphia homes, police say
- Missing New Jersey 19-year-old found dead at recycling center in Pennsylvania, officials say
Five people were also displaced by the fire, but no other injuries were reported.
The Fire Marshall has declared the fire as arson, but no arrests have been made. An investigation is underway.