Police: Arson declared in fire that injured boy, 8, engulfed homes in Southwest Philadelphia

An 8-year-old boy is in the hospital after officials say a fire was set intentionally in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out on the 6000 block of Trinity Street, engulfing three homes and one vehicle in flames.

Police say a boy, 8, suffered minor injuries, and was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Five people were also displaced by the fire, but no other injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshall has declared the fire as arson, but no arrests have been made. An investigation is underway.