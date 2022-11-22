Police: Suspect steals nearly $25,000 from safe of East Mount Airy church

The Philadelphia Police Department is working to identify a burglar who stole nearly $25,000 from the safe of an East Mount Airy church.

Police say ENON Tabernacle Church, located at 2800 Cheltenham Avenue, reported to police that an unknown man burglarized the church on November 12.

Video surveillance from the church, later released by police, shows a man in all black walking through the church's parking lot from Cheltenham Avenue.

Police say the man broke into the church through a glass door and headed directly to the church's main office, where the safe was located.

According to authorities, the suspect broke into the safe and took between $20,000 to $25,000 in cash and checks.

After stealing the money, the suspect left the building and walked back towards the 2800 block of Cheltenham Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.