Police: Suspects steal items for Strawberry Mansion mini mart, point gun at employee when confronted

The Central Detective Division of the Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in connection with a robbery at a store in Strawberry Mansion, according to police.

Authorities say two men wearing ski masks walked into a Sunoco Gas Station Mini Mart on the 1700 block of N 33rd Street around 4:45 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

The two took about $40 worth of items from the store and left without paying, per police.

According to authorities, a store employee confronted the pair and one of the suspects pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.

The suspects then got into a late model four-door Honda Fit and fled south on 33rd Street, police say.

Officials say both suspects are believed to be in their teens.

Anyone with information is urged to call Philadelphia police at 216-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.