Police: Teen boy shot, rushed to hospital by mom in North Philadelphia

A mom's worst nightmare unfolded Sunday night after police say her son was the victim of a shooting in North Philadelphia.

According to police, the 15-year-old boy was shot twice on the 700 block of 13th Street around 10:26 p.m.

He reportedly suffered one gunshot to the shoulder, and another to the hip.

Police say the boy was transported to Jefferson University Hospital by his mother, and listed in stable condition.

The mom's car is being held at the hospital as police investigate.

No arrest has been made, and no weapon recovered.