Police: Teen killed in North Philadelphia shootout turned barricade situation

Updated 10:15PM
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two males have barricaded themselves inside a garage in North Philadelphia following a shootout that claimed the life of a teenager. 

According to police, the deadly exchange of gunfire happened just before 8 p.m. on the 3400 block of Palethorp Street. 

A 17-year-old boy was found shot multiple time throughout the body and taken by police to Temple University Hospital where he died.

Police say two males have barricaded themselves inside a nearby garage. 

Authorities have declared a barricade situation and established a staging area at the intersection of Palethorp and Tioga streets.

This is a developing story