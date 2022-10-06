Police: Teen killed in North Philadelphia shootout turned barricade situation
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two males have barricaded themselves inside a garage in North Philadelphia following a shootout that claimed the life of a teenager.
According to police, the deadly exchange of gunfire happened just before 8 p.m. on the 3400 block of Palethorp Street.
A 17-year-old boy was found shot multiple time throughout the body and taken by police to Temple University Hospital where he died.
Police say two males have barricaded themselves inside a nearby garage.
Authorities have declared a barricade situation and established a staging area at the intersection of Palethorp and Tioga streets.
This is a developing story