Police: Thief wanted for stealing eggs, money from roadside coolers of Bucks County neighbors

article

The small town motto of "neighbors helping neighbors" was suddenly tainted when police say a petty thief took matters into his own hands over the weekend.

Police are looking for a man they say stole money and goods from a roadside cooler of fresh eggs on Ebert Road in Springfield Township. It is believed the suspect may also be responsible for similar crimes in the area.

"While this may not be the crime of the century, our residents deserve the ability to place things out for folks to enjoy and keep the cycle of supporting small business and neighbors without the worry of petty thieves stealing from them," Springfield Township police said.

MORE HEADLINES:

Surveillance caught the suspect in the act as he approached the unassuming Igloo cooler sat atop a wooden chair in someone's yard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.



