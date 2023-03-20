State trooper forced to jump median as car crashes into patrol vehicle on I-295, police say
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - A Pennsylvania State Trooper narrowly missed being hit by an oncoming car while on duty in Bucks County Monday morning.
Police say the trooper's vehicle was rear-ended by a BMW on the eastbound side of Interstate 295 in Bristol Township just before 5 a.m.
The patrol vehicle then hit the disabled vehicle, which started rolling towards the trooper, who was outside the vehicle at the time.
To avoid being struck, the trooper had to jump over the concrete median, according to authorities.
The trooper sustained minor injuries, while the driver of the BMW was transported to a local hospital for their injuries.
Their condition is unknown at this time, and no charges have been announced.