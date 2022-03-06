Police: Three men shot to death in West Oak Lane
PHILADELPHIA - Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a triple homicide that happened on Saturday night.
Police say officers responded to the area of Haines Street and Cedar Park Avenue at 11:37 p.m.
One man was found with two gunshot wounds to the face, a second with gunshot wounds in the back and the third with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, police say.
All three men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.
Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
