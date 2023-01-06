Police: 2 sought after car stolen with passenger inside in Upper Merion later found in Philadelphia

article

Police in Montgomery County are searching for two female suspects accused of stealing a car with a passenger inside.

Authorities say the incident occurred on Monday afternoon just before 6 p.m.

Officers with the Upper Merion Township Police Department responded to the Walmart on North Gulph Road for a report of a robbery and carjacking.

Police say a 54-year-old woman was sitting inside her family's car as she was waiting on relatives to finish shopping inside the Walmart.

As she was waiting, two female suspects forced their way into the car and drove from the parking lot with the woman still in the passenger seat, officials say.

The two suspects stopped a short time later, forcing the woman out of the car onto a nearby road, according to authorities.

Police say the suspects also threatened to kill the woman before forcing her onto the street.

Authorities say the car was later recovered unattended in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 610-265-3232.