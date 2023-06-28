Police: Ulta perfume thief wanted for 'Case of the Lumpy Leggings' in New Jersey township

article

One woman's alleged shoplifting tactics earned her the title "Lumpy Leggings Lady" by police in Middletown Township.

The suspect was spotted leaving Ulta after officials say she stuffed her leggings with several perfume bottles.

She is accused of unboxing and removing security devices from some bottles, then hiding them in her leggings.

Police say she went back for another round, stealing four full size bottles and an entire gift set in total.

"Both impressive and kinda gross," police said in a Facebook post. "But anywho... let us know if you know Lumpy Leggings Lady."