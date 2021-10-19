Police urge vigilance after string of armed robberies in busy West Philadelphia neighborhood

A string of armed robberies in one neighborhood and police want everyone to be on high alert. Keep the head up and eyes and ears open.

"I always keep my guard up," Ka-lyn Billups commented.

That’s what police want to hear, as officers in the 18th District, in West Philadelphia, are warning of a recent and concerning pattern of armed robberies near 52nd and Market Streets.

Lots of people pass through and police urge everyone to be on alert. Investigators say two men are wanted for holding people up at gunpoint at all hours of the day and night. They’re after money, cell phones and other flashy items. There were four robberies in a two-day span October 16th and 17th.

"It’s just ugly anymore, things are just bad," Angela Devaughn stated. She says she tries to be careful. "I’m always looking behind me. I got a cane, I will attempt to use it. I will use it."

Investigators also recommend people travel in groups, put the cell phones away, turn off the headphones. Stay in well-lit areas and let people know of comings and goings.

"I do not want to be robbed. I wanna feel like I’m in a safe community with people I trust," Asim Muhammed remarked.

Police say that is the goal. They don’t want the cases to escalate.

According to investigators, one of the robbery victims suffered minor injuries She’s expected to be okay. The other three were not hurt.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

