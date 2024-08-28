Police warn of car thieves targeting 'high performance' vehicles in Abington

article

The Brief Police say car thieves are targeting "high performance" model cars, including Dodge Challengers, Chargers, Durangos, and Jeep Cherokees The thieves have been known to use aftermarket electronics to "reprogram" vehicles to steal them without needing a key fob. Credit cards, purses, tools, and electronics have also been stolen from cars, police said. Police want drivers to lock their cars and take the key fob with them. Other deterrents, like a wheel lock, is also suggested for owners of the targeted vehicles.



Investigators in Abington are warning owners of "high performance" model cars to lock their vehicles after a recent uptick in thefts.

The Abington Police Department said the thieves seem to be targeting Dodge Challengers, Chargers, Durangos, and Jeep Cherokees.

They added that SRT and Hellcat editions of the vehicles are specific favorites of the unknown car thieves.

Investigators say some cars have been stolen without the key fob by suspects who have used aftermarket electronics products to reprogram the car.

Police believe the thieves are roaming neighborhoods during the early morning hours and checking the door handles of parked cars.

Credit cards, purses, tools and electronics left inside the idle vehicle have been stolen, according to police.

Police said in several instances the vehicle's key fob was left inside the car, allowing for the thieves to take the vehicle.

Police urge residents to keep their cars locked, and to park in a garage if possible. Other deterrents shared by police include using a steering wheel lock.

They suggest owners of high-performance Dodge vehicles to box in their car with another vehicle to block a possible getaway route.