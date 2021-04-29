Police: Woman pointed gun at takeout clerk over wait for food order

Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate a woman they say pointed a gun at an employee inside of a Chinese food restaurant on Monday.

On Thursday, police released surveillance video of the incident, which occurred around 10:46 p.m. at the Panda Chinese Food store located at 6601 N. Uber Street.

Police say the female suspect had entered a food order and became angry because of the wait for her order.

Police say the suspect became angry over the wait time for her food before pointing the revolver at an employee.

Witnesses inside the store say the suspect began cursing and pointed a silver revolver at the woman behind the counter.

A short time later, the suspect left the store. Police have described her as a Black female with a thin build, between the ages of 20 and 25. She was wearing glasses, a red coat, black pants, and a faded black and white headscarf at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.

