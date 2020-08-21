Police: Woman stabbed multiple times in West Oak Lane in stable condition
WEST OAK LANE - Authorities are investigating after a woman was stabbed several times early Friday morning in West Oak Lane.
Police say the stabbing happened on the 7300 block of Briar Road around 3 a.m.
The victim has reportedly sustained non-life-threatening stab wounds to the shoulder and back. She was taken to Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.
Police have not reported any arrests. No word on what sparked the violence.
