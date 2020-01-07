Prosecutors: Burlington County couple's deaths ruled murder-suicide
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - The deaths of two people whose bodies were found at a Burlington County apartment complex last week have been ruled a murder-suicide.
Kristopher Corry, 30, and Tianna Drummond, 28, were found Thursday inside their unit at the Willow Pointe Apartments in Burlington Township.
The bodies were found by police officers who had been asked by a neighbor to conduct a wellness check on the couple after they were heard arguing.
RESOURCES:
- Pennsylvania resources for suicide prevention
- How to talk to someone struggling with depression or anxiety
- Suicide risk factors and warning signs
Advertisement
The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday that an investigation determined Drummond was fatally beaten by Corry, who then took his life.
Officials have not said what may have sparked the argument that led to the deaths.
___
If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text 741-741.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP