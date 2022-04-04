Quaker community in Haddonfield decorate with images of peace after symbols of hate painted on trees

Images of hate were painted on trees in Haddonfield over the weekend.

The Quakers are long known as pacifists but they said they can't stay silent after swastikas were painted on trees in the South Jersey town.

Police say vandals painted two of the hateful symbols on trees at the entrance to the Haddonfield Friends Cemetery, which sits between the Quaker Meeting House and the Friends School.

Third-grader Sophia Selina saw the hateful symbols and spoke to FOX 29's JoAnn Pileggi.

‘It was horrible," she said. "I couldn’t believe my eyes and I don't know why anyone would do it."

Residents wonder if the incident was random or a deliberate act.

The Department of Public Works covered the hateful symbols with paint and police are investigating.

Members of the Friends Meeting House decorated the fence and placed signs of love and peace where the hateful symbols were covered.

They hope to spread the message that love and peace will prevail over hate.

Haddonfield Mayor Colleen Bianco Bezich released a statement on the incident, saying, "I am disgusted by the swastikas and grateful to our Haddonfield Police Department and Department of Public Works for responding, reporting, and working to clean up these signs. Hate and bigotry have no home in Haddonfield, whether anti-Semitism or any other type. As Passover is only two weeks away, it's important to stand in solidarity with our Jewish community members and denounce thee symbols."

Members of the Friends Meeting House decorated trees near a Haddonfield cemetery with images of peace after hateful symbols were painted on trees in the area.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter