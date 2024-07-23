Raging fire erupts at historic Pennsylvania home for second time in months

article

Firefighters battled a massive blaze in Berwyn less than three months after a historic home was left severely damaged by another fire.

The home, which resides on Sugartown and Leopard Roads, was engulfed in flames again Tuesday morning.

SKYFOX was live over the scene as smoke bellowed from the roof, and fire crews doused the home in an effort to gain control.

Similar scenes to when the same house caught fire on May 1.

MORE HEADLINES:

A cause for the previous fire has yet to be released, but no injuries were reported.

An online listing says the house was built in the 1800s by one of Berwyn's founding families.

It was renovated with an addition in 2022, and is reported to have an estimated value of $1.2-1.4 million.



