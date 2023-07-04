Reckless Rider: Police looking for 'dangerous' motorcyclist riding around Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Police say a man is wreaking havoc on the streets of one Bucks County township, and they are hoping the public can help identify him.
Witnesses told police a young man was driving dangerously near the intersection of Spruce and Hazel Avenue in Trevose Monday afternoon.
The motorcyclist was also caught running stop signs repeatedly in Bensalem Township, according to authorities.
He can be seen riding his motorcycle without a helmet at least one occasion in a photo posted by police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.