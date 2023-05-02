Robbery ends with deadly double shooting in East Germantown, police say

article

One man is dead, and another critically injured, after several shots were fired during a robbery in East Germantown Monday night.

The double shooting erupted on the 6300 block of Ogontz Avenue around 10:46 p.m.

A 43-year-old man was fatally shot in the hands and face. A second victim, a 53-year-old man, is in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the chest.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say the shooting stemmed from a robbery, but no further details have been released.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect descriptions at this time.