Roe v. Wade in jeopardy; Upper Makefield mom charged with attempted homicide; Sixers lose Game 1 against Heat

1. Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, reported leaked draft opinion shows

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The U.S. Supreme Court plans to strike down Roe versus Wade, overturning abortion rights, according to a draft majority opinion obtained by Politico.

The outlet reports no draft decision in the court's modern history has ever been publicly disclosed while the case was still pending.

In the opinion, Justice Samuel Alito says the 1973 landmark decision guaranteeing constitutional protections of abortion rights, must be overruled. Alito, a member of the court's 6-3 conservative majority who was appointed by former President George W. Bush, went on to criticize the 1992 decision from Planned Parenthood versus Casey, which upheld the right to an abortion.

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. It's reasoning was exceptionally weak. And the decision has had damaging consequences," Alito wrote.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," the draft opinion states.

The majority draft was written in response to the Mississippi case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

2. DA: Mother charged with attempted homicide after shooting 2 sons at Pennsylvania home

Trinh Nguyen, 39, is wanted by Upper Makefield police and she is considered armed and dangerous.

UPPER MAKEFIELD, Pa. - A Bucks County woman is facing attempted murder charges after authorities say she shot her two sons in their beds and then tried to shoot a neighbor when her gun jammed.

Trinh T. Nguyen, 38, was arrested Monday morning near United Methodist Church in Washington Crossing hours after the shooting that left both children, 13 and 9, in grave condition.

Officers from the Upper Makefield Police Department were called to Timber Ridge Road around 7 a.m. for reports of an armed person. Police were told by a 22-year-old neighbor that Nguyen allegedly tried to shoot him twice in the face after she handed him a box of photos to give to her ex-husband whom her worked with.

According to investigators, Nguyen pulled the trigger twice, but the gun did not fire. The 22-year-old man wrapped Nguyen in a bear hug and disarmed her, but she fled the neighborhood in a white Toyota Sienna minivan, police said.

3. TJ Siderio shooting: Former Philadelphia police officer charged with murder in 12-year-old's death

Former Philadelphia police officer Edsaul Mendoza is facing murder charges for fatally shooting 12-year-old TJ Siderio in March.

PHILADELPHIA - The former Philadelphia police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Thomas "TJ" Siderio in South Philadelphia has been charged with murder, District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Monday.

According to Krasner, former officer Edsaul Mendoza is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder, third-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting.

Mendoza is in custody and being held without bail, Krasner said during a morning press conference, adding that no bail is normal for the seriousness of the charges.

Police say four plainclothes officers in an unmarked car were patrolling the area near the 1700 block of Barbara Street around 7 p.m. on March 1 when they spotted two juveniles on bikes.

According to investigators, officers noticed that one of the juveniles was armed with a handgun and turned on the emergency lights to confront him. As police were getting out of the car, the armed juvenile, identified as Siderio, fired a shot at the passenger's side window and narrowly missed the officers.

4. 3 hurt in violent motorcycle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police say three people were hurt when a pair of motorcycles collided and smashed into a parked 18-wheeler on Roosevelt Boulevard Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Roosevelt Boulevard and Rising Sun Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a "severe accident."

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a 38-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were riding a motorcycle together on the outer lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard when they collided with a 30-year-old woman on another bike.

The collision caused one of the bikes to slam into a parked 18-wheeler, according to Small. Debris from the crash - which included clothing, vehicle fragments and body parts - stretched for roughly 300 feet.

The 38-year-old man was found lying on the highway missing a leg and completely unresponsive, Small said. The 24-year-old woman was also found unresponsive on the highway. They were both brought to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

5. Herro scores 25, Heat take Game 1 over Sixers 106-92

MIAMI - Tyler Herro had spent the last few days dealing with an upper-respiratory bug that disrupted his routine. So he arrived at Miami's arena early Monday morning, 10 hours before gametime, to get some shots up and restore his rhythm.

It worked.

And the Heat struck first against the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers.

Herro scored 25 points — the second-most he'd ever had in a playoff game — while Bam Adebayo finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the top-seeded Heat ran away in the second half to beat the fourth-seeded 76ers 106-92 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup.

Herro was 4 for 6 from 3-point range; everyone else in the game shot a combined 11 for 64 from deep.

"He's a worker," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He's relentless."

The 76ers were without Joel Embiid, the MVP finalist who isn’t even in Miami while recovering from an orbital fracture and concussion — injuries suffered in Philadelphia’s first-round-clinching win at Toronto. He’s not expected to play in Game 2.

6. Weather Authority: Tuesday to be sunny, warm ahead of overnight storms

PHILADELPHIA - FOX 29's Sue Serio is giving Tuesday's weather a passing grade, with a B+ for the cloudy morning and an A for the sunny afternoon.

Some areas across the Delaware Valley are waking up to low visibility with fog, but it is expected to clear up throughout the day.

The next chance of rain is late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Showers will move in from the west starting at 6 pm and will move across the Delaware Valley overnight.

Rain isn't over after tonight's system and more showers are expected on Friday.

Looking ahead, the week's warm temperatures in the 70s will dip back to the 50s and 60s for Mother's Day weekend.