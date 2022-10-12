Roxborough shooting: Man arrested, charged in shooting that killed teen, injured 4 others

article

Authorities have arrested and charged a man in connection with the shooting that killed one teen and injured four others outside Roxborough High School late last month.

Yaaseen Bivins, 21, has been charged with murder, aggravated assaulted, and related offenses in the shooting that left 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde dead.

Bivins arrest comes a more than a week after officials issued an arrest warrant for 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn in connection with the Roxborough High School incident. Burney-Thorn also faces murder and related charges.

Police say Elizalde and the other four teens had just finished participating in a football scrimmage and were walking back to the locker room when a group of suspects exited an SUV and opened fire on the group. Surveillance video of the incident shows at least five suspects getting out of the vehicle prior to the shooting.

At least 60 shots were fired, killing Elizalde and injuring four others. The other victims are expected to physically recover.

Police are still continuing their search for Burney-Thorn and several other suspects in connection with the shooting.

Shortly after the shooting, police located a light-colored Ford Explorer believed to have been used in the crime near the intersection of 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue. Inside the car, investigators found a 9mm handgun casing and other evidence they believe could contain DNA samples.

Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith told reporters on Tuesday police also recovered a Chevy Impala that they believe was used to "chauffeur shooters back-and-forth to the Ford Explorer."

A receipt for ammunition used during the shooting was found inside the vehicle, leading to Bivins' arrest and eventual charges for murder and aggravated assault, according to police.

Deputy Commission Frank Vanore also said they were close to a third, and possible fourth, arrest warrant in connection to the shooting during a gun violence press conference on Wednesday.

"We're coming for you," Vanore said as he called for additional suspect to turn themselves in.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $45,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction in the case.