Roxborough shooting: US Marshals offering $5K cash reward in search for teenage murder suspect

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of a teen wanted for murder in a deadly ambush shooting near a high school in September.

According to the U.S. Marshals Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Taskforce, a $5,000 cash reward is being offered for information that leads directly to the arrest of 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn.

Burney-Thorn is wanted for murder and other charges connected to the deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School that left one teenager dead and several other teenagers injured on September 27.

During the night of the shooting, police say responding officers found four teens suffering from gunshot wounds. Nicolas Elizade, 14, was shot in the chest and later died at Einstein Medical Center.

Four other teenagers were taken to local hospitals and listed in stable condition.

Surveillance video of the shooting shows five suspects getting out of a vehicle before they fired more than 60 shots at the group of teens as they walked down the street after a football scrimmage.

One week after the shooting, authorities released images of Burney-Thorn in hopes of finding him, but weeks have passed and authorities do not have him in custody.

Two suspects, 17-year-old Zyhied Jones and 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins, have been arrested as the search for Thorn and other suspects continue.

The $5,000 reward from the U.S. Marshals Service brings the total reward for information in the case to $50,000.

Police are urging the remaining suspects to turn themselves in.

Authorities say Burney-Thorn is 6-foot-3-inches tall and weighs 215 pounds.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with PA CrimeStoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or online here.