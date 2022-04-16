Saturday to be seasonable ahead of evening storms; Recreational marijuana sales begin in NJ next week

THE RUNDOWN:

SEPTA Police Officer Ervis Onuzi was released from Temple University Hospital on Friday, more than a week after he was shot during a gunfight in Frankford.

PHILADELPHIA - A SEPTA Transit Officer who was shot during a firefight with a suspect in Frankford last week was released from the hospital on Friday.

Investigators say Officer Ervis Onuzi, 28, was shot in the abdomen when a gunman who fled a triple shooting near Arrott Transportation Center barricaded himself inside an apartment building and opened fire on responding officers.

Officer Onuzi was wheeled out of the hospital in a wheelchair, per protocol, but he stood up and walked to a waiting SEPTA Police SUV. SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel joked with reporters that Officer Onunzi was "very annoyed" that he had to use a wheelchair because he wanted to walk down from the 9th floor.

Onuzi gave brief waves to family and police officers that gathered outside the hospital. Nestel prepared him for the media scrum, but Onuzi told his boss "I just want to get in the car, I didn't do anything out of the ordinary."

According to authorities, on April 6 officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the 4700 block of Penn Street after hearing 8-9 gunshots.

The gunshots stemmed from a physical altercation between the suspect, 18-year-old Zyhiem Hartman, and another man, police said. It's believed that Hartman fired at the man, striking him once in the neck, while he was walking away. Two women, ages 52 and 42, were hit in the lower body by apparent stray gunfire.

2. Weather Authority: Saturday to have seasonable morning ahead of evening scattered showers, thunderstorms

PHILADELPHIA - Saturday will be the seasonable day of the weekend with temperatures in the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds before storms.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says clouds will increase as a cold front approaches in the late afternoon into the evening bringing scattered showers and some thunderstorms.

Overnight, temperatures will begin to cool as conditions clear.

Easter Sunday will be breezy and cool with morning temperatures in the 40s and highs in the 50s.

Elevated areas like the Pocono Mountains could see some flurries.

Looking ahead, there is a possibility for patchy frost Sunday night into Monday morning across the Delaware Valley.

Rain chances increase Monday night into Tuesday due to a system moving in from the south, which is set to bring soaking rain and wind.

Temperatures next week will be below average with highs in the 50s.

3. Restaurant owners mull possible impact of Philadelphia's reintroduced indoor mask mandate

PHILADELPHIA - Pandemic-weary restaurant owners in Philadelphia are wondering how the city's reintroduction of the indoor mask mandate will impact business.

Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole on Monday announced that Philadelphia will bring back its indoor mask mandate on Apr. 18 amid an uptick new infections.

The health department's decision came a week after coronavirus cases increased by more than 50% in a ten-day span and the city logged nearly 150 cases a day.

"This looks like we may be at the start of a new COVID wave like Europe just saw," Bettigole said.

Philadelphia restaurant owners who have already been put through the ringer by two years of COVID-19 restrictions are once again having their patience tested.

4. New Jersey to begin recreational marijuana sales next week, governor says

FILE-Image of cannabis plants at facility. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

TRENTON - New Jersey residents over 21-years-old will be allowed to purchase recreational marijuana in the Garden State next week, according to Governor Phil Murphy.

Call it a coincidence, but the newly-reelected governor said New Jerseyans can purchase pot without a medical marijuana card starting on 4/21.

"This is a historic step in our work to create a new cannabis industry," Murphy said.

The news comes about a year after the state's regulatory commission started operating, and a year and a half after voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question to permit recreational marijuana for people 21 and older.

New Jersey is one of 18 states, along with the District of Columbia, that have legalized recreational marijuana. There also are 37 states, including New Jersey, that have legalized medical marijuana.

Three of the seven facilities, known as alternative treatment centers, are in the northern part of the state. Three are in the south, and one is in central New Jersey.

