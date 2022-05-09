School District of Philadelphia to begin screening middle school students for weapons on Monday

Starting Monday, the School District of Philadelphia will begin screening middle school students for weapons in an effort to combat gun violence in the city.

Students in the sixth through eighth grades will be subject to periodic weapons screenings.

The district says the screenings will take place at six schools each day and each middle school and elementary school with middle grades will be screened at least once by the end of the school year.

There have been two incidents of weapons in or near school property in the city, according to the district.

"We want to make sure people understand we’re doing everything possible to keep our schools the safe heavens we believe them to be," said Monica Lewis with the School District of Philadelphia.

According to the district, the screenings will be conducted by school safety personnel with at least one school leader.

Hand wands and metal detectors will be used to screen for weapons and all bags, backpacks, and personal items will be checked.