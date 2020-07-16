Search continues for missing Amish woman, suspect’s car in Lancaster County

Authorities in Lancaster County hope someone will recognize this car. They say it belonged to the man who has been charged with kidnapping an 18-year-old Amish woman.

Police say Linda Stoltzfoos was abducted on June 21st. And they want to know if anyone may have seen the car on or around that date.

Justo Smoker, 34, was arrested on July 10 and charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Police say Stoltzfoos and her family did not know Smoker. They also say they believe she was harmed after she was kidnapped.

Also on July 10, police found undergarments belonging to Stoltzfoos in a wooded area in the town of Ronks.

"I want to assure you that we are using all investigative tools at our disposal to completely and appropriately investigate the disappearance of Linda Stoltzfoos," "This case is a priority. And we are doing everything we can to find Linda and to bring her home, to secure justice for her family and the community."

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said at a news conference Thursday.

State police, the FBI and several other agencies are assisting in the search.

