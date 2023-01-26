Search underway for suspect who stole nearly $100K worth of jewelry from Rittenhouse store

The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of stealing nearly $100,000 worth of merchandise from a Philadelphia jewelry store.

Authorities say the robbery occurred Monday at 11 a.m., when the suspect walked into the Rittenhouse Hotel and wandered around the first floor.

According to police, the suspect came upon an unlocked door to the Egan Rittenhouse Jewelry Store and took several pieces of jewelry valued at about $100,000.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477,