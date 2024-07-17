Another jet ski abandoned on Philly street with same name written on its side
article
PHILADELPHIA - More questions arise as the mystery of Philadelphia's abandoned jet skis deepens.
A second jet ski was dumped illegally on North 5th Street near Lehigh Avenue in the city's northern section.
The unusual discovery comes just two weeks after a different jet ski was abandoned on the same street.
And it gets even more bizarre - both jet skis had the name "Kirby" scribbled across one side.
The first jet ski was removed by city crews months after sitting in a tow-away zone.
As of Wednesday night, the second jet ski remained in its spot!