Another jet ski abandoned on Philly street with same name written on its side

More questions arise as the mystery of Philadelphia's abandoned jet skis deepens.

A second jet ski was dumped illegally on North 5th Street near Lehigh Avenue in the city's northern section.

The unusual discovery comes just two weeks after a different jet ski was abandoned on the same street.

And it gets even more bizarre - both jet skis had the name "Kirby" scribbled across one side.

The first jet ski was removed by city crews months after sitting in a tow-away zone.

As of Wednesday night, the second jet ski remained in its spot!