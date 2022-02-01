Security guard shot during brawl outside North Philadelphia Rite Aid

Authorities say a security guard was shot in the foot during an argument with a pair of unruly customers outside a North Philadelphia Rite Aid Tuesday night.

Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker told reporters that a man and woman were asked to leave the store at the intersection of Broad and Oxford streets around 9 p.m.

"They were believed to be a little bit indignant to the people in the store, so the security guards asked them to leave," Walker said.

After the two customers were ushered outside the store by security, Small said the man and one of the security guards went to the AMC parking lot across the street.

Police say an argument escalated to a fistfight during which the man pulled out a gun and shot the 41-year-old security guard in the foot.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition, authorities said.

The shooting was blocks away from Temple University's campus and prompted the school to share an alert on Twitter.

No arrests were reported immediately after the shooting. Police are still trying to determine what lead to the argument and shooting.

