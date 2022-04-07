SEPTA officer, 2 women recovering after shooting; Shootout caught on video; Mailman saves the day

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Suspect dead after shootout with police in Frankford that injured SEPTA officer

SWAT Officers converged on the property where the suspect was held up.

PHILADELPHIA –Authorities say a SEPTA police officer is in stable condition after a double shooting lead to a shootout with police at a property in Frankford Wednesday night.

Sergeant Eric Gripp told reporters that officers near the Arrott Transportation Center heard gunshot around 7 p.m. Police found two women, 57 and 42, with gunshot wounds to the hip-area near the intersection of Griscom and Arrott streets.

Those women are expected to recover.

Police chased the armed suspect to a property on the 4700 block of Leiper Street where he barricaded himself inside and fired at police from different floors, Gripp said.

During the gunfight, SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel told reporters that a Philadelphia police officer became pinned down behind a small wall. Nestel said a SEPTA police officer, who is also a SWAT team member, drew his assault weapon and charged at the gunman providing covering fire to free the trapped officer.

That's when authorities said the 28-year-old, three-year member of the SEPTA police force was shot in the stomach. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and is expected to be okay, according to Nestel.

"Police officers do this stuff when their brothers and sisters are in danger. It's what it's what all of us as police leaders almost learn to expect," Nestel said. "But the heroism and courage and valor that these folks exhibit every day is humbling to civilians."

A massive law enforcement presences converged on the house, including Philadelphia police and SWAT officers. Gripp said they used technology to find out that the suspect was down near a second floor window. SWAT team members entered the property and found the suspect dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

"Here we are again on another night in our city and just this completely and totally unacceptable and reckless gun violence," Gripp said. "Nearly took three innocent people's lives, and we're so grateful that it wasn't worse than it was."

2. Argument leads to broad daylight shootout in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate two men they say were engaged in a shootout on a Southwest Philadelphia street last month.

The shooting occurred back on March 21 on the 2200 block of South 69th Street.

Video of the incident shows two men engaged in a heated argument on the front porch of home. One of the suspects begins to back away while still shouting at the second suspect.

The men then reconvene on the steps as both stand with their hands in their pocket before both pull out handguns.

Both suspects open fire, retreating in opposite directions. Miraculously, police say neither suspect, nor a bystander who can be seen in the video, were struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information about the incident, or the suspects, is asked to contact police.

3. Spikes in car break-ins, catalytic converter thefts have South Philly residents exasperated

PHILADELPHIA - Car break-ins and catalytic converter thefts have driven one South Philadelphia neighborhood to its breaking point.

"We’re at wits end!" exclaimed Shawn Brown.

He has lived in the Pennsport area of South Philly for decades and says the thefts, break-ins and vandalism are out of control.

"Now within the past two weeks, three weeks they’re just breaking windows. Getting bricks and putting them through windows and nobody leaves anything in their car anymore. They’re not even taking anything," Brown explained.

According to the 3rd District Community Crime Bulletin with the Philadelphia Police Department, there have already been 31 auto thefts reported in just the last week alone, with 17 of those being catalytic converter thefts.

Councilmember Mark Squilla says he hears the concerns of his residents and he’s reaching out to police for a solution.

"Since we reached out from the weekend on, police have coordinated with major crimes auto squad, South Detectives and Third District Police. Also, the brass has approved overtime," remarked Squilla.

Police urge residents to file a police report if a car is broken into or damaged.

4. Warminster mailman delivers life-saving CPR

WARMINSTER, Pa. - A Bucks County mail carrier is honored after his quick-thinking saved a man who fell unconscious along his route.

Michael Till was out on his route in Warminster, Bucks County, when he noticed something he’s never seen in his nine years delivering mail.

In the middle of the street a man was lying unconscious and in need of help.

Everyday Michael Till delivers for his community. His normal duties include pick-ups and drop-offs. "I love it," Till commented. "It’s the best job I ever had."

While a much-needed parcel can make a huge difference for someone, Till is being called a hero for an unexpected addition to his resume…life-saver.

"Going down the street and I looked over and saw a man laying by the curb. Did a U-Turn, walked up, called 9-1-1. They asked me if he was breathing and I said it sounded like he was snoring and they told me I had to start CPR right away," Till explained.

After Till administered several chest compressions, the man started breathing again.

He says the whole experience was a daze and it’s hard to explain what it was like bringing someone back to life.

"I actually kept it together pretty well. I was surprised. Once they got him out of there and the cops said, ‘Hey good job,’ it hit me like I just saved somebody. It’s a weird feeling."

Wednesday morning, Till received the Postmaster General Award, an award given to those who perform a heroic act above and beyond the call of duty while on the job.

Till is appreciative of the recognition and he hopes anyone in a similar situation would do the same thing.

"I just did what I thought I had to do. Hopefully someone would be there if they found me laying in the street, too."

Till did meet with the man he saved, who told him he was beyond thankful that he saved his life.

5. Weather Authority: Another round of showers to drench Delaware Valley on Thursday

PHILADELPHIA - Just as the old adage "April Showers Brings May Flowers" predicts, the first week of April has brought a ton of rain to our area, and it will only continue on Thursday.

Conditions stayed mostly dry overnight and into early Thursday morning after a damp and gloomy Wednesday. A cluster of showers moving east will combine with another system sliding up the coast to create a large system rain that will engulf the region Thursday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio expects widespread showers during the morning commute with highs in the 40s. Rain will start around 6 a.m. and cover the Delaware Valley throughout the mid-morning hours.

A lull in the rain is expected during the middle of the day, then another round of rain with some isolated thunderstorms will sweep through the region during the afternoon and evening. The high temperature on Thursday will approach 60 degrees in most spots.

The worst of the rain will move offshore by Friday morning, but a stray shower is possible in some spots. Sunshine is expected to break through the clouds on Friday with highs exceeding 60 degrees in parts of the region.

The threat of a spotty shower will return on Saturday, but forecasters expect a mostly pleasant weekend with highs in the mid-50s. An early look at next week shows consecutive days of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the 70s.

For the latest forecast and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

