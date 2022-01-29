SEPTA seeking to identify man who pulled gun during argument in City Hall station

article

The SEPTA Transit Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who displayed a handgun during an argument with another man at the City Hall station Friday night.

SEPTA surveillance cameras captured an image of the man who appears to be a light-skinned male wearing a dark hat and a dark jacket.

The incident happened at approximately 11:55 p.m. on the mezzanine level of the City Hall station.

According to investigators, no shots were fired and no injuries were reported during the investigation.

Investigators say they want to speak with the man "in an effort to get more information about what occurred during the confrontation."

Anyone with information is urged to call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.

