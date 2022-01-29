Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
5
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Kent County, New Castle County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Berks County, Eastern Chester County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Warren County, Warren County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 9:24 AM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County

SEPTA seeking to identify man who pulled gun during argument in City Hall station

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - The SEPTA Transit Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who displayed a handgun during an argument with another man at the City Hall station Friday night. 

SEPTA surveillance cameras captured an image of the man who appears to be a light-skinned male wearing a dark hat and a dark jacket. 

The incident happened at approximately 11:55 p.m. on the mezzanine level of the City Hall station. 

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

According to investigators, no shots were fired and no injuries were reported during the investigation. 

Investigators say they want to speak with the man "in an effort to get more information about what occurred during the confrontation." 

Anyone with information is urged to call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter