5
Reward offered in search for suspect accused of shooting woman who bumped into him at store

Published 
Chester County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Pennsylvania man followed woman home, shot at her after she bumped into him at grocery store, police say

Authorities are searching for 26-year-old Moenell Coleman who is accused of following a woman home and opening fire after she bumped into him at the grocery store. The woman was grazed in the leg by gunfire, but her brother who was inside the house was struck and taken to the hospital.

COATESVILLE, Pa. - Federal authorities are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect accused of following a woman home and shooting her after she apparently bumped into him at a Pennsylvania grocery store. 

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Philadelphia Field Division announced Friday that they would be offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Moenell Coleman. 

Coleman, 26, is accused of following a woman home Wednesday and shooting at her as she stood at her front door. The victim, a woman in her 20s, was grazed by a bullet in her right leg, and her brother who was inside the home was also struck. The victim's brother was treated for his injuries at Paoli Hospital. 

Police say Coleman followed the victim home after she bumped into him inside the Coatesville Market on the 800 block of East Lincoln Highway. The victim apologized, but police say Coleman became irate and threatened to shoot her. She left the scene, but police say Coleman continued to threaten her as she was leaving. 

Coleman remains at large, and faces charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related charges. 

Anyone with information about Coleman's whereabouts is asked to contact police. 

