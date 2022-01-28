3 men driven to hospital after shooting in South Philadelphia, police say

article

Three men suffering from gunshot wounds showed up at a Philadelphia hospital on Friday night and are expected to survive, police said.

According to investigators, two 28-year-olds and a 26-year-old were driven to Methodist Hospital in South Philadelphia with various non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said the men were wounded on the 700 block of Rittner Street when gunfire erupted around 9:30 p.m.

No arrests were reported immediately following the triple shooting and police have not provided a possible motive.

