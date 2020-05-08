SEPTA to return to regular schedules starting week of May 17th

article

SEPTA has announced that they will return to regular schedules for most transit routes starting the week of May 17 in an effort to improve conditions for commuters and prepare for the city's reopening.

This includes resuming service on all buses and trolley routes where passengers will be able to enter through the front door and must pay a fare when boarding.

SEPTA will also restore the regular weekday and weekend frequencies of the Market-Frankford Line, Broad Street Line and Norristown High Speed Lines. SEPTA’s Regional Rail will continue to operate on a reduced schedule until further notice.

“The health and safety of employeers and customers remains SEPTA’s top priority, and this return-to-service plan is focused on enhancing measures we have put in place to reduce crowding and promote social distancing," SEPTA General Manager, Leslie S. Richards said.

While SEPTA anticipates an eventual increase in ridership, officials say the increased services are available for essential travel only. SEPTA says anyone who is not commuting to work or their home avoid using trains, buses or trolleys.

"If you do not need to get to work or access live-sustaining services, please do your part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by staying off the system," Richards said.

More information can be found on SEPTA’s website.

