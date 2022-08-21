SETPA Wawa Station offering free coffee, iced tea to commuters Monday for first weekday of service

SEPTA is celebrating its newest station the Wawa way with free coffee and iced tea!

The Wawa Station is the new final stop on the newly-named Media/Wawa Regional Rail Line, offering more transportation options to those living in Middletown Township, Chester Heights and nearby communities.

A "hoagie-wrapped" train made its inaugural trip to Elwyn, about 3.5 miles away, immediately following a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday.

On Sunday, Passengers got a chance to hop on the hoagie train when the new station officially opened, making its first official trips along the Regional Rail line.

However, the party doesn't stop there! Wawa and SEPTA are extending the celebration with Commuter Day on Monday as the train makes its first weekday trips.

Commuters are welcome to visit the station for free coffee from 5:30 to 10 a.m. and free iced tea from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Free Wawa T-shirts will also be handed out to the first 100 commuters to depart in the morning and return in the afternoon.