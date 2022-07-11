Rescue crews respond to late night crash in New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Del. - A crash in New Castle has prompted a response from several rescue crews Monday night.
The crash occurred along Prangs Lane and Christiana Road, and allegedly involved a minivan and motorcycle.
It appears at least one person may have been killed in the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.