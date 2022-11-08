'Shame on you': Phillies fans blast MLB after Rob Thomson snubbed for Manager of the Year

The finalists for this year's MLB Manager of the Year awards have been revealed, and Phillies fans are noticing one noteworthy name missing from the list.

Rob Thomson has quickly become a Philadelphia sports hero after unexpectedly leading the Phillies into their first World Series run since 2009. He was signed to a two-year contract with the team after acting as interim manager earlier this year.

However, it appears the beloved manager didn't make the cut when it came to choosing the National League Manager of the Year.

MLB announced their picks Monday: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Mets manager Buck Showalter and Braves manager Brian Snitker.

Phillies fans were less than satisfied with the list, posting their displeased reactions on Twitter: