Shelter in place issued in Newtown Township amid police activity

A police presence in Bucks County has prompted a shelter-in-place for part of a local township.

Newtown police issued the shelter-in-place order for residents of the Headley Development around 8 a.m. Sunday.

All other traffic is also being asked to avoid the area.

No further details have been provided, and it is unclear what sparked the shelter-in-place.

The order comes a day after a shelter-in-place was issued in Falls Township after three people were killed in a violent rampage police say was carried out by a suspect who was captured hours later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.