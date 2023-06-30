Shipment containing gallon of codeine intercepted by Philadelphia Customs and Border Patrol: officials

article

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) officers seized a gallon of codeine syrup on June 15 shipped from the United Kingdom to an address in Philadelphia.

Authorities say that the package arrived at customs on June 13 containing six 17-ounce bottles labeled as "vegetable glycerin."

CBP officers opened its contents in order to test the substance inside, and investigators say results were consistent with the properties of the potent opioid codeine.

Officers turned the shipment over to special agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further criminal investigation by the Border Enforcement Security Task Force, according to officials.

Rene Ortega, Acting Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Philadelphia, said of the discovery: "Intercepting this illicit shipment of codeine syrup is further proof of Customs and Border Protection officers continued commitment to keeping our communities safe by diligently searching for illicit and dangerous products imported in international parcels."