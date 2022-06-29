DA: Man killed in possible road rage shooting on Rt. 1 in Springfield

Police are conducting a shooting investigation in Springfield, according to authorities.

SKYFOX flew over the scene of South Rt. 1 and Meetinghouse Lane and police vehicles were spotted on scene.

Springfield Police say initial reports indicate that the shooting may have stemmed from a road rage incident on State Road.

Suspects fled the area, according to police, but the community is not in danger.

The Delaware County District Attorney's Office tells FOX 29's Jeff Cole that a man, who is believed to be in his 70s, died from gunshot wounds.

FOX 29 is working to learn additional details about the shooting and the victim.

State Road and Meetinghouse Lane remain closed as part of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.