Shoplifting attempt in Wilmington mall escalates into robbery: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 20, 2024 2:53pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Itaijiyah Clark (Photo: Delaware State Police) 

WILMINGTON, De. - Delaware police say they are seeking five women who assaulted a Macy’s employee Monday evening at Wilmington’s Concord Mall and fled the store with several pairs of stolen sunglasses. 

Just before 6:00 p.m., officials say an employee confronted the group as they fled towards the store’s exit with a bag carrying sunglasses taken from the store’s Sunglass Hut kiosk. One woman then reportedly dropped the bag and pepper sprayed the employee before leaving in a silver sedan. 

Detectives say they identified one suspect as Itaijiyah Clark and obtained warrants for her arrest on multiple felony charges. The other four suspects remain unknown. 