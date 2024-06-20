Shoplifting attempt in Wilmington mall escalates into robbery: police

article

Delaware police say they are seeking five women who assaulted a Macy’s employee Monday evening at Wilmington’s Concord Mall and fled the store with several pairs of stolen sunglasses.

Just before 6:00 p.m., officials say an employee confronted the group as they fled towards the store’s exit with a bag carrying sunglasses taken from the store’s Sunglass Hut kiosk. One woman then reportedly dropped the bag and pepper sprayed the employee before leaving in a silver sedan.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

Detectives say they identified one suspect as Itaijiyah Clark and obtained warrants for her arrest on multiple felony charges. The other four suspects remain unknown.