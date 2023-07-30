Shots fired in North Philadelphia leave man in his 20s critically injured: police
article
PHILADELPHIA - A young man is in critical condition after a shooting erupted in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning.
Officers found the 24-year-old victim on the 900 block of West Ontario Street around 6 a.m.
He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Fight inside Philly bar ends with man fatally shot in the head: police
- Man, 22, shot multiple times and killed on Frankford street: officials
- Police search for man they say was upskirting women inside Suburban Square Trader Joe's
No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.
A motive for the shooting is not known at this time.