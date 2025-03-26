Skimming devices found in another NJ 7-Eleven store: How to stay safe

The Brief The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office says a digital skimming device was found in a Hamilton convenience store. Customers are being told to check their bank accounts for fraudulent activity.



Credit card "skimming" is becoming a region-wide epidemic targeting your bank account.

Here's everything you should know about the latest skimming device found in Hamilton Township.

What we know:

A credit card skimmer was discovered inside the Hamilton 7-11 store on the 500 block of Lalor Street on Monday.

Members of the Mercer County Cyber Crimes task force sent the device to the US Secret Service for forensic analysis.

The device was found after a social media video appeared online. It’s unclear how long it was there.

Skimming has become a region-wide wave.

The devices are designed to secretly steal your account information.

In the last two weeks, police found skimmers at two stores in Abington and one in Cheltenham.

Another device was found at the counter register at 7-11 in Mt. Ephraim, Camden County.

What they're saying:

"Basically, what it’s doing is recording a key pad. So they are catching the keystrokes, the individual putting their card in, capturing their PIN number" said Abington police.

"Anywhere I go I use cash. Because credit cards, they steal your information."

Luis Lugo says these days it’s cash only for him.

"Actually, I use cash here because I don’t trust here I don’t trust anywhere because it’s getting out of control they are stealing everywhere" said Lugo.

Customers like Dionte Smith who come here every day are being told to monitor their accounts for any unauthorized activity.

"It’s really crazy I’ve heard about the skimming devices before like a the quick check out and all that. You see it and it’s just crazy" said Dionte Smith.

What you can do:

Anyone who thinks their accounts have been compromised at this 7-Eleven is asked to contact the Mercer County Cyber Crimes Task Force at cybercrimes@mercercounty.org.

According to Abington Township police, here are steps to identify a skimming machine:

Loose or Misaligned Parts: Inspect the card reader for anything that seems loose, crooked, or out of place. Skimmers may be attached over the original reader.

Unusual Attachments: Check for extra devices, such as unusual cameras or keypad overlays. Some criminals use these to capture PIN numbers.

Tampered Keypads: If the keypad feels different (loose or sticky), or if there are any signs of tampering, avoid using the machine.

Look for Wires or Cameras: Skimming devices often include hidden cameras to record your PIN entry. Inspect around the ATM or pump for any suspicious items like tiny lenses or wires.

Difficult Insertion: If your card doesn't go in smoothly, or the machine feels unusual when you insert your card, it may be compromised.

Stay safe by:

Always Inspect the Machine: Before using an ATM or gas pump, take a moment to check for anything unusual.

Cover Your PIN: Always shield the keypad when entering your PIN, even if the area looks secure.

Use Trusted Locations: Stick to well-lit, busy areas where you're more likely to spot suspicious activity.

Check Your Statements: Regularly review your bank and credit card statements for unauthorized charges.

Report Suspicious Activity: If you notice a possible skimming device, report it immediately to the police and contact your bank or card issuer.

If you suspect a skimming device, please call 911.