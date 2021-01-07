Expand / Collapse search

Skirmish breaks out on House floor during debate over objections to Pa. electoral votes

There was tension on the floor of the House of Representatives, as Congressman Conor Lamb (D-PA) accused his colleagues of pushing the rhetoric that led to Wednesday's deadly violence at the Capitol.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A small group of House lawmakers came close to physically fighting early Thursday morning as the congressional count of electoral votes stretched into the wee hours and a Pennsylvania Democrat charged that Republicans had been telling "lies" about his state's votes.

Rep. Morgan Griffiths, R-Va., objected after Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pa., said a breach of the Capitol by an angry mob earlier in the day was "inspired by lies, the same lies you are hearing in this room tonight."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shot down the objection, but a few minutes later Republicans and Democrats streamed to the middle aisle, with around a dozen lawmakers getting close to each other and arguing. But the group quickly broke up when Pelosi called for order on the floor.

President Donald Trump has falsely claimed there was widespread fraud in Pennsylvania and other states and Republicans have echoed those claims as they have challenged electoral votes.

