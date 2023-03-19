Small plane makes emergency landing at Trenton-Mercer Airport

article

An emergency landing at an airport in Mercer County prompted a response from several emergency crews Sunday morning.

Fire crews, police and ambulance were on the scene after a plane made appeared to crash at Trenton-Mercer Airport.

Officials say the plane's landing gear experienced issues, however further details have not been released. It is unclear if anyone was injured, or how many people were in the plane at the time.

MORE HEADLINES:

Video obtained by FOX 29 from the scene appears to show the small plane on the runway, resting on its belly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.