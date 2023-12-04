'Snoop Hogg' the pig saved from streets of Philadelphia; ready for forever home

With an iconic name and adorable face, this little piglet is bound to make any family happy!

"Snoop Hogg" is looking for a forever home after he was found wandering the streets of Philadelphia, where officials believe he was used as bait in dog fighting rings.

The 6-month-old was treated and taken in by a dog rescue in Lehigh County, who made him their official "office pig."

"We don't usually rescue pigs, but we knew we couldn’t leave him there suffering," said The Sanctuary at Haafsville.

"Snoop" has even made friends with the Lehigh Valley "Iron Pigs" baseball team, who donated $750 to cover his medical bills.

The sanctuary says the baby pig is happy and healthy, and hoping for a family to call his own.

However, they are warning potential adopters to be prepared - "Snoop" could grow to be about 100 pounds!

"Pigs are not for everyone. Know what you are getting into. Ideally, he would like to be an indoor pig with a big fenced yard to play in. A pig friend would be lovely."