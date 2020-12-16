Snow a'plenty means plenty of delayed packages in the Delaware Valley Nor'easter

Two things were in abundance on Wednesday – snowfall and package delivery drivers.

The snow arrived as scheduled. The packages and presents many are expecting? That’s an entirely different story.

“We’re waiting on a few packages to deliver, so we don’t know if they’re going to be coming in time, which is always stressing,” Juan Giarrizzo stated.

“I have two orders that I’ve made on Etsy that have not moved at all in the last two weeks!” exclaimed Katie Vetter.

As Christmas creeps closer and closer, the deliveries keep piling up for delivery services around the country, load after load after load.

The heavy influx of packages and subsequent delays is leading to some anxious gift givers, like Vetter.

Advertisement

“They’re either pre-shipment, or they’re like in the same place in Texas that they’ve been for like the last two weeks,” Vetter explained.

The Nor’easter that is hitting much of the Northeast on Wednesday is not doing any favors in speeding up deliveries.

It could also affect deliveries of the COVID-19 vaccine to local hospitals.

FedEx released a statement, saying, in part:

“For vaccine shipments in the U.S., we’re are using our SenseAware ID monitoring technology and our Priority Alert service to track their movement throughout the FedEx Express network. This allows us to quickly implement contingency plans to help mitigate any potential delays.”

“I’m personally on two packages and one of them was supposed to be yesterday,” Giarrizzo commented.

Giarrizzo says one of those packages is a gift and he’s nervous that person will get it in time.

Even so, he’s practicing acceptance and patience he says it’s 2020 and that’s just the way it goes sometimes.

“Be patient, things are hard for everybody, so a package that is late is not a big deal. So, just do your best and enjoy your Christmas. Whatever kind of Christmas it is,” Giarrizzo explained.

____

RELATED COVERAGE:

Nor'easter moves into region bringing snow, rain, ice Wednesday

Snow days could become a thing of the past now that so many students learn at home

It's been a while: Philadelphia area hasn't seen 'significant snow' since 2018

7 more hospitals, including Doylestown, are recipients of COVID vaccine, state officials say

____

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter