Social media post may have triggered shooting of 3 women in North Philadelphia, police say

Police are trying to piece together the circumstances of a shooting that left three women hospitalized this weekend.

The victims were struck by gunfire on the 1300 block of North Newkirk Street, in Brewerytown, around 2:14 a.m. Sunday.

A 19-year-old woman suffered three shots to the back, three shots to the neck and three shots to the hand; a 21-year-old woman was shot once in the forearm, shoulder and hand; and a 20-year-old woman was hit twice in the lower body.

Police say the shooting erupted when the women returned to an unsanctioned 50-person party at an Airbnb in the area.

Multiple shooters were waiting for them, and opened fired on their car, according to police.

A social media post made by one of the women may have led to the shooting, John Walker with the Philadelphia Police Department said during a press conference on Monday.

Officials did not release the social media post, or its contents.

All three women are said to be in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

An investigation is underway, and police are asking for anyone with information to report it.