Some dogs 'couldn't be saved' after 20 rescued from 'dire' Delaware home: SPCA

Several dogs, including a mom and her puppies, are finally safe after a disturbing discovery at a home in Sussex County.

"20 dogs were found suffering from severe neglect, riddled with mites and mange, and needing serious medical attention," the Brandywine Valley SPCA said.

Officials described the situation as "dire," saying that the timing of last week's rescue was critical to saving the animals.

However, three of the dogs deteriorated too quickly, and "could not be saved."

Some of the survivors included Candy and four of her newborn Labrador Retriever puppies.

The SPCA says the "unrecognizable" puppies will need extensive and specialized medical attention.

They are asking for donations to help support the care these dogs now need.