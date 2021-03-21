Somerset Station closed until further notice due to safety, maintenance concerns

The Somerset Station is now closed until further notice and could affect hundreds of SEPTA riders who use the Market-Frankford line.

SEPTA is shutting down the station in Kensington to address maintenance and "safety concerns" for both riders and workers.

"Both customers and employees have raised significant concerns about drug-related activity and non-riders blocking access to entrances, exits, passageways and stairs," SEPTA said in an official statement. "SEPTA is committed to completing necessary repair work and addressing these complex challenges so that the station can be reopened in a way that ensures the health and safety of SEPTA riders and workers."

Riders who previously used the station will have to use Allegheny or Hunington stations instead.

In response to the temporary closure, residents are planning to protest on Tuesday night.

