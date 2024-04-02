Man arrested for multiple rapes in New Castle County, police fear more victims

Police in New Castle County are asking victims to come forward after a man was charged with multiple rape cases in New Castle County.

Andrew "Manny" Williams was identified by police as a suspect in a rape that occurred in Oakmont back in March.

The 56-year-old was then linked to other rape cases in New Castle and surrounding areas, according to officials.

He was arrested over the weekend, and is now charged with multiple counts of rape, kidnapping and assault.

Police say they are working to determine if Williams is connected to any other cases, and are concerned that more victims may be fearful about coming forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Castle County Police Department.