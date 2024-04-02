Man arrested for multiple rapes in New Castle County, police fear more victims
NEW CASTLE, Del. - Police in New Castle County are asking victims to come forward after a man was charged with multiple rape cases in New Castle County.
Andrew "Manny" Williams was identified by police as a suspect in a rape that occurred in Oakmont back in March.
The 56-year-old was then linked to other rape cases in New Castle and surrounding areas, according to officials.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Woman, 75, charged for stabbing death of 81-year-old man in New Jersey home
- Good Samaritan stabbed at 8th & Market Street Station after intervening in fight: officials
- Multiple large teen gatherings near Temple University spark major concern
He was arrested over the weekend, and is now charged with multiple counts of rape, kidnapping and assault.
Police say they are working to determine if Williams is connected to any other cases, and are concerned that more victims may be fearful about coming forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Castle County Police Department.